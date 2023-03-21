Share:

Like Nero who fiddled while Rome burned, the major politi­cal parties and powerful establish­ments in Pakistan are engaged in a ruthless Game of Thrones while the economy sinks and the coun­try is on the verge of technical in­solvency. Instead of the econo­my driving politics, it is the other way around. The 220 million citi­zens of Pakistan, who are the real legitimate stakeholders, for whom Quaid and AIML stalwarts waged a political struggle for the cre­ation of a separate homeland, are the least of priorities for those in­volved in the Chess Game.

Given the ground realities, as of January 2023, Pakistan’s total public debt is around Rs. 62.46 trillion, which is equivalent to ap­proximately US$274 billion and is almost 79% of the Gross Domestic Product. The debt repayment obli­gations due in the first quarter of 2023 stand at $8 billion, while our FOREX reserves are only $5.82. Our external debt has increased to $126.9 billion from $99.23 bil­lion in 2018, escalating to $130.2 billion by June 2022. Despite mere lip service about austerity, the non-development budget has con­stantly increased. Those who have been at the helm since 1958 have been taking loans to repay exter­nal debts while leading luxurious lifestyles at state expense, import­ing the latest expensive bullet­proof vehicles such as Mercedes Maybach, private jets, and helicop­ters for their exclusive use.

Despite an ever-increasing pop­ulation, our total agricultural pro­ducing area is shrinking, thanks to the powerful real estate mafia. We have gone from being a wheat and cotton exporting country to a country that now imports them.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Karachi.