President Arif Alvi stressed the need for all institutions to work together to provide cheap and speedy justice. He made the comments during the inauguration ceremony of the Federal Ombudsman Insurance Regional Office in Sukkur on Tuesday.

President Alvi said that doing justice was a great virtue and the institution of the Federal Ombudsman played a commendable role in solving people's problems. He added that the world was taking steps to speed up the delivery of justice and quick resolution of problems.

According to the President, immediate solutions and timely decisions were essential to solve the grievances of the people, be they personal or national problems. He also emphasized the importance of increasing the trend of insurance in all sectors of the country, particularly in agriculture.

"If we had focused on agriculture insurance, we could have recovered the losses caused to farmers and landowners due to recent floods," he said.

President Alvi further highlighted that there were many federal ombudsman institutions in Sukkur, but people were not aware of them at the public level. He suggested that the performance of this institution should be highlighted in the media, especially in the era of social media and communications.