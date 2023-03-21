Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced the cause list of cases to be heard tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to the list, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) prohibited funding case and contempt of ECP case against PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar would be heard tomorrow.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before several courts today. Lahore High Court (LHC) approved bail in NAB cases and 2 other cases in Islamabad while a special court of Islamabad also extended his interim bail.