RAWALPINDI - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated “Punjab Health Week” in District Headquarters Hospital here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director Health Services Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, CEO Health Dr Ahsan Ghani and other senior and junior officers of department were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Jamal Nasir said that free of cost medical tests would be conducted to diagnose Hepatitis A, B, C, AIDS, Diabetes, Tuberculosis, Breath diseases and PCR during Punjab Health Week.

“The government would specially focus on women as they would be provided laboratory test facilities and free of cost medicines,” said Dr Jamal Nasir. The minister said that special camps would be set up in 26 DHQs, 125 THQs, 108 Rural Health Centres and 36 Basic Health Units during Punjab Health Week. The government is taking all possible steps to provide basic health facilities to people at their door steps.

He said that the government is also carrying out medical tests of prisoners detained in jails besides vaccinating them. “I am paying visits to all hospitals and health centres to inspect the services being provided to public,” he said.