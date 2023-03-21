Share:

The government has provided five billion rupees to utility stores for Ramazan relief package which has started on utility stores.

Under the Ramazan relief package, subsidy will be given on 19 essential items. ID card number will be mandatory for purchasing subsidized items. Subsidy of Rs.51.92 per kg will be given on flour and Rs.30 on sugar, milk and beverages.

There will be a subsidy of Rs.50 per kg on Chickpea flour [besan] and dates and Rs.25 on oil. Moreover, a subsidy of Rs.20 will be given on pulses and rice. While a subsidy of Rs3.84 billion, 2.5 million rupees has also been set aside for the targeted subsidies.