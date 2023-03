Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Qasba Colony, Katti Pahari area arrested five-member gang of street criminals and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Sulai­man alias Bhai, Muhammad Zahoor, Afzal Khan, Muhammad Haroon and Abdul Ghani alias Sheena, said a news release on Monday. Accused Sulaiman alias Bhai had been ar­rested earlier also after an encounter with police. During initial interroga­tion accused Zahoor revealed that he was head of the gang and he was also involved in providing arms on a rental basis to criminal elements. Ar­rested accused along with recovered arms had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.