Religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayoom Sufi was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Tuesday, quoting police.

Maulana Abdul Qayoom Sufi, who is a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association, was targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9 area.

The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia.

The investigation has been launched to catch the attackers, the police said.

In 2020, renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.