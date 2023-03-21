Share:

LAHORE - Rules and regulations have been fi­nalised for inspection of veterinary hospitals and departments. Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar presided over a meet­ing in this regard, here on Monday. He said that surveillance of services be­ing provided to cattle breeders was essential to enhance service delivery.

Every divisional director, district officer and tehsil incharge would conduct inspection of departments on daily basis, he added. Muham­mad Masood Anwar said that re­port of departmental services would be prepared on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.He fur­ther said that verification of all ser­vices would be done through 9211 system. Supervision of vaccination campaigns and rules and regula­tions had been determined to in­spect immunity, he maintained.