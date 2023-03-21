Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has announced the admission policy for the year 2023-24. The university spokesperson informed here on Monday that the policy was dis­cussed and approved in the meeting of the admission committee chaired by the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto. The ad­mission committee included all chairmen, the registrar and incharge admissions. According to the approved policy, the candidates who have passed intermediate in the last five years will be allowed to apply for admis­sion. The minimum criteria for candidates in intermedi­ate will be 45 percent while 50 percent for aspirants in architecture, whereas the test will consist of 60 per­cent drawing and 40 percent mcqs. The form fees will be two thousand rupees and the admission process will start in the month of August. Among others, the meeting was attended by Prof Ali Ab­bas Jafferi, Prof Shazia Abro, Prof Muhammad Saleem Jhatial, Prof Rajkumar, Reg­istrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto and Incharge Admis­sions Zulqarnain Bhutto.