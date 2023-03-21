Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday visited National Police Academy (NPA) where he was thoroughly briefed about the academy by Commandant A.D Khawaja.

The minister inaugurated the sports complex in NPA where facilities of a gymnasium, squash court and swimming pool were provided for under-training officers. He also laid the foundation stone of Physical and technical training area at the academy.

He said that NPA was the institution of higher training for police officers and it played a commendable role in providing leadership to the police force in Pakistan.

He said, “the academy has the honor of having those students who laid down their lives in the line of duty and for the protection of state and its people. The government is dedicated to provide all the training facilities to police officers.”

He announced that PM Shehbaz reserved 10 acres of land for the technical and physical training of ASPs.

He also commended the efforts of the commandant NPA and his team for completing the previously delayed initiatives.