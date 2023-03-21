Share:

HYDERABAD - Dr Abdullah G Arijo, a veteran Professor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has been honoured with the “Life Time Achievement” award in recognition of his ser­vices in the field of education and research.

According to a university spokesperson, the lifetime achievement award has been awarded to Dr Abdullah G Arijo during 41st international congress of Zoology held at Punjab University Lahore. Dr Abdullah G Arijo, former Chairman and Professor (retd) of the Department of Parasitology (Zoology), Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam received his award from Dr Shahid Munir, the Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission in presence of a large number of scientists from universities and other research insti­tutions across the country.

The spokesperson informed that Dr Arijo had played an important role at the national and international level through his research in collaboration with German and American universities. He authored five books in the field of parasitology and his 106 research papers have been published in various in­ternational and national journals.

Dr Abdullah G Arijo also supervised 6 PhD and more than 70 MPhil and MSc scholars during his academic career.