PESHAWAR - Muhammad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has called for the establishment of a proper banking channel and business-to-business contacts to promote mutual trade between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics. He emphasised that both governments should work together to simplify visa issuance and launch direct cargo flights between regional countries. Mr Ishaq stated that the SCCI intends to hold a ‘Trade Fair’ in three Central Asian countries very soon and that the events will play an important role in improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and regional states.

On Monday, the SCCI chief met with Pakistan’s designated Ambassador to Tajikistan, Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, at Chamber House.

The meeting was attended by ejaz Afridi, Vice President of the Chamber, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, Ammar Ansari, and others. Saeed Sarwar, Ambassador-designate to Tajikistan, stated that the government is eager to promote bilateral trade with Central Asian states and that the private sector and business community have played an important role in this regard.

According to Mr Sarwar, the government has always taken practical steps to facilitate cross-border trade. Tajikistan, he added, is a brotherly Islamic country, and they would make concerted efforts to bring the Pak-Tajik business community closer together.

In essence, he stated that pragmatic steps would be taken in consultation with the business community to resolve all issues about bilateral trade with regional countries. Mr Ishaq linked Pakistan’s economic future to bilateral trade with Central Asian and African nations. He also stated that mutual trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan is very low and should be increased to an optimal level. On the occasion, the SCCI president proposed establishing a permanent Pakistani trade bazaar in Tajikistan, establishing a proper banking channel, and bringing stakeholders on board for the amicable resolution of all issues.