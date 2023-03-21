Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Rural Support Organisa­tion (SRSO) organised theatres in the different flood-affected districts of Sindh province for community awareness. In this connection, a the­atre was organised at village Abdul Latif Shar UC Hyndari Taluka Tharhi MirWah, Khairpur on Monday, under UNICEF supported Integrated Ser­vices Project. It aims to create aware­ness among flood-affected com­munities regarding key child rights and provide Psychosocial Support through theatre performance.

The famous TV Comedian Sohrab Soomro and his team performed at the event and spread key messages regarding child protection, health, nutrition, mental health, and early child marriages.

A large number of men, women and children from flood-affected vil­lages of the UC attended and were entrained from the theatre. UNICEF representatives, Rizwan Shaikh and Sajid Leghari participated.

Speaking on the occasion, SRSO UNICEF Project Manager, Naveed Ishaque Memon told that SRSO is implementing UNICEF-supported Community Engagement and Social Mobilisation for Raising Commu­nity Awareness on Health, Nutrition, Mental Health and Psychosocial Sup­port (MHPSS) and Referral Mecha­nisms for Integrated Services, adding that the project is being implement­ed in most-flood affected 37 UCs of 5 districts of Sindh including Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Naushahroferoze.