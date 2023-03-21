Share:

PESHAWAR - Tehsil Nazim Havelian Atif Munsif Khan and 10 other people were killed during a rocket attack after indiscrimi­nate firing on their ve­hicle in the Havelian area of Abbottabad dis­trict on Monday.

The attack completely destroyed the car.

PTI’s Tehsil Nazim Atif Munsif Khan and 10 of his friends were killed on the spot while travelling from Lungra village, while two oth­ers were taken to a hos­pital with critical wounds. There were eight people in the automobile when it caught fire after intense fir­ing. Abbottabad District Po­lice Officer Umar Tufail con­firmed the incident and said the attack by unidentified men seemed to be a result of some personal enmity. On social media, there was out­rage that a political leader’s automobile was on fire on Langra Road. They said they had reported to the police, but that the cops arrived late. When police and fire trucks arrived at the scene, the car had been burnt to ashes, and Atif Munsif Khan and his six colleagues had died. Rescue 1122, police and other personnel jointly worked to douse the flames that destroyed the vehicle in the attack. The police cor­doned off all roads, but no arrests had been made till the filing of this news re­port. The bodies, most of which were burned, were shifted to the District Head­quarters Hospital. Rescue 1122 personnel said that af­ter the incident, four bod­ies were taken to Civil Hos­pital Havelian and seven bodies were rushed to Civ­il Hospital, Abbottabad. The incident caused a wave of terror throughout the neigh­bourhood, especially Have­lian. Atif Munsif Khan, the son of former provincial minister Munsif Khan Ja­doon, was born in Basti Sher Khan. In the 2022 local bod­ies elections, he defeated the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was elected tehsil nazim as an independent candidate. Atif Munsif Khan had been released from prison a few days before the local gov­ernment elections. Earli­er this month, two security guards of Mir Sardar Khan, son of PTI Balochistan As­sembly member Yar Mu­hammad Rind, were killed in an improvised explosive de­vice (IED) attack on the for­mer’s vehicle in the Nosham district of the province.