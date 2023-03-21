PESHAWAR - Tehsil Nazim Havelian Atif Munsif Khan and 10 other people were killed during a rocket attack after indiscriminate firing on their vehicle in the Havelian area of Abbottabad district on Monday.
The attack completely destroyed the car.
PTI’s Tehsil Nazim Atif Munsif Khan and 10 of his friends were killed on the spot while travelling from Lungra village, while two others were taken to a hospital with critical wounds. There were eight people in the automobile when it caught fire after intense firing. Abbottabad District Police Officer Umar Tufail confirmed the incident and said the attack by unidentified men seemed to be a result of some personal enmity. On social media, there was outrage that a political leader’s automobile was on fire on Langra Road. They said they had reported to the police, but that the cops arrived late. When police and fire trucks arrived at the scene, the car had been burnt to ashes, and Atif Munsif Khan and his six colleagues had died. Rescue 1122, police and other personnel jointly worked to douse the flames that destroyed the vehicle in the attack. The police cordoned off all roads, but no arrests had been made till the filing of this news report. The bodies, most of which were burned, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Rescue 1122 personnel said that after the incident, four bodies were taken to Civil Hospital Havelian and seven bodies were rushed to Civil Hospital, Abbottabad. The incident caused a wave of terror throughout the neighbourhood, especially Havelian. Atif Munsif Khan, the son of former provincial minister Munsif Khan Jadoon, was born in Basti Sher Khan. In the 2022 local bodies elections, he defeated the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was elected tehsil nazim as an independent candidate. Atif Munsif Khan had been released from prison a few days before the local government elections. Earlier this month, two security guards of Mir Sardar Khan, son of PTI Balochistan Assembly member Yar Muhammad Rind, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the former’s vehicle in the Nosham district of the province.