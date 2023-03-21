Share:

Three Pakistan Army personnel were on Tuesday martyred after terrorists attacked a security checkpost in the area of Khoti.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked the security checkpost with heavy weapons which were responded by the army immediately.

During the encounter, head constable Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad, and soldier Muhammad Isa embraced the martyrdom. However, the army pipped the terrorists in the area of Saggu and recovered weaponry from them.

The military media wing added that the security forces started a search operation later to search for the terrorists in a bid to strengthen the defence in the area.

Lodhran’s Muhammad Azhar left five heirs including four sons and a daughter, Khanewal’s Muhammad Asad left two heirs including a daughter and a wife, and South Waziristan’s Muhammad Isa bid an eternal farewell to parents, two sisters, and three brothers.