HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adeel Siddiqui has appealed to the Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Hyder­abad Electric Supply Com­pany (HESCO) to prepare a load management schedule in wake of the summer sea­son, particularly the month of Ramazan. In a statement, he appealed to HESCO man­agement to maintain and repair all faulty installations prior to the start of Rama­zan so that citizens would not face inconvenience. The HESCO management should avoid load-shedding during the timings of Sehar and If­tar, he added. He also em­phasised the need of avoid­ing load management during business and trade hours so that business activities could be carried out in smooth di­rection and the businessmen could be able to achieve the target of government taxes.