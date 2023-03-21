Share:

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday said the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework was a prime example of the strong and enduring partnership that would continue to improve the lives of Pakistanis and Americans and have a positive global impact. Speaking at the CASS Ambassador Lecture on ‘Pak-US Relations: The Way Forward’ organised by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, here Donald Blome, discussed the 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially decades of development assistance which had supported the construction of schools, hospitals and built highways throughout the country, as well as education through its scholarship programmes. he appreciated the important role being played by Pakistani diaspora in business and government who had built a network of personal and professional connections that had established a strong foundation for the Pakistan-US relationship. he also highlighted the long history of humanitarian work from the earthquake of 2005 and floods of 2010 and 2011 to the recent devastating super floods in the country to ensure Pakistanis in need received life-saving assistance.