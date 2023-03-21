Share:

LAHORE - Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized its 13th an­nual reunion at city campus here on Monday. Founder vice chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi presided over the reunion function while former vice chancellors Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pa­sha were the guests of honor and a large number of alumni from abroad, across Pakistan and officers from the Livestock department participated.

Various activities like special prayers for the deceased alumni members, sports competitions (rifle shooting, rowing), stage performanc­es (singing, derwaish raqs, dhamaal, cultural walk), fireworks, funny ques­tions & answers featured the event. Prominent comedian Jawad Waseem also performed and enthralled the participants with his stand-up com­edy. Speaking on the occasion, found­er Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi said the UVAS was a historic institution where students were get­ting education from all over the Paki­stan and even from different parts of the world. In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the UVAS flood relief ac­tivities in the worst flood affected ar­eas in different provinces of (South

Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan) during flood 2022. He called for more donations from the UVAS alumni for providing livestock under the initia­tive “Economic revival of flood affect­ed families”. He said the UVAS added a new course “Livestock Emergency & Disaster Management” to DVM curriculum. At the end of event, Prof Manzoor along with Prof Nasim and other dignitaries distributed prizes and gifts among the winners of rifle shooting and rowing competitions