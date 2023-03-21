Share:

LAHORE - Wapda reigned supreme in archery too, as it crowned National Archery Champion 2023. Wapda won 10th DHA National Archery Championship with three gold, two bronze and one silver medals, while Pakistan Army finished as runners-up with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the event.

Wapda women’s team comprising Kiran Muhammad, Nighet Naheed and Sadia Mai won gold medal in women’s team event, while Wapda’s archer Mubashar Nazar grabbed gold medal in men’s and Wapda’s archer Sadia Mai in women’s event. The championship was held at Lahore under the aegis of Pakistan Archery Federation. Besides Wapda and Pakistan Army, the teams hailing from DHA Lahore, HEC, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the Championship.