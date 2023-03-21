Share:

LAHORE - Yet another honour for prominent sports patron Syed Wasimuddin Hashmi of Pakistan, who has been elected as Vice President of the Kurash Federation of South Asia.

Representatives of Kurash Federations of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal took part in the conference. Those, who participated in the meeting, voted to open the South Asian Kurash Federation and approve its Charter.

After that, the governing body of the new organization was formed. President of Indian Kurash Association Dharmendra Malhotra was unanimously elected as President of South Asian Kurash Federation. Ravi Kapoor was elected as first Vice President while Humayun Kabir (Bangladesh), Ananda Peris (Sri Lanka), Syed Wasim Uddin Hashmi (Pakistan), Dhurba Raj Neuapane (Nepal) elected as Vice Presidents of SAKF.

Nepal Kurash Association Secretary Pratiksha Kharel will also act as Secretary General of the new organization. Lal Singh from India will be Technical Director and Ankush Nagar as Treasurer. Secretary of Kurash Confederation of Asia-Oceania Farrukh Saidkulov also participated in the virtual conference. Earlier, the first point raised at the conference was that the South Asian Kurash Championship was planned to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 17 and 18 this year. However, due to organizational and other reasons, the time of this championship was changed.

Commenting on this matter, President of Bangladesh Kurash Federation Humayun Kabir offered to hold the championship in July or August this year at a convenient time for everyone. The matter was duly studied, and it was agreed that a final decision would be made soon. After that, Director of International Kurash Association Referee Committee Ravi Kapoor noted that South Asian countries have the largest territories and the highest population in the Asian continent.

However, in these countries, kurash is developing well only in a few countries. “The kurash federations should also be established in countries like Maldives and Bhutan.” He noted the need to establish a separate South Asian Kurash Federation to coordinate these processes and achieve the official inclusion of Kurash in the South Asian Games Program in the future. All participants equally supported this initiative.