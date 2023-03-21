Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/MULTAN - An elderly woman died during a stampede at a free flour dis­tribution point at Chowk Sar­war Shaheed area in Muzaffar­garh while a man suffered heart attack as he was trying to get flour from a sale point in Mul­tan on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year-old Taaj Bibi, wife of Ghaus Bakhash, a resident of Village 588/TDA Saeedi Adda, went to the flour distribution point at Chowk Shaheed, where un­der the special Ramzan Package of the provincial government, three flour bags were being given to deserving families in­cluding women registered with Benazir Income Support Pro­gram (BISP). She fell down due to the stampede by the crowd pushing to get flour bags early and died on the spot. Upon re­ceiving information, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Head­quarters Hospital (THQ) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for medi­co-legal formalities. Separate­ly in Multan, a man trying to get flour from a distribution point, suffered heart attack and died.