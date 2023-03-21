Share:

SARGODHA - The World TB Day will be observed in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country and the world tomorrow (Wednesday). In this regard, a seminar and an awareness walk would be held at Govern­ment TB Hospital Sargodha to raise awareness among the public. Health experts would provide awareness about TB diseases at the seminar. A chest specialist and district TB coordinator Dr Si­kandar Warraich, while taking to APP on Monday, said that TB was a completely curable disease.