Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

12 barred from contesting Senate elections in KP

12 barred from contesting Senate elections in KP
Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  The returning officer has reject­ed the nomination papers of 12 candidates for the Senate elec­tions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of various reasons. 

Among those whose papers were rejected are PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Azam Swati, as well as PTI parliamentarians Mahmood Khan. 

The Senate polls are sched­uled for April 2. A revised list of candidates will be issued on March 26, and candidates have until March 27 to withdraw their nomination papers.

According to the electoral body’s final list, 30 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been approved for the Sen­ate polls, including 16 for gen­eral seats, eight for technocrat seats, and six for women’s seats. 

Members from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, and Punjab assemblies will vote to elect members for seven general seats, two wom­en’s seats, and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema.

PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwadar Complex

Murad Saeed is one of sev­eral PTI leaders who have re­mained low-profile due to fears of arrest following their alleged involvement in the ri­ots that erupted on May 9. The riots, sparked by the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case last year, had resulted in attacks on military installa­tions and vandalism across the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024