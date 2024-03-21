12 barred from contesting Senate elections in KP

PESHAWAR - The returning officer has reject­ed the nomination papers of 12 candidates for the Senate elec­tions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of various reasons.

Among those whose papers were rejected are PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Azam Swati, as well as PTI parliamentarians Mahmood Khan.

The Senate polls are sched­uled for April 2. A revised list of candidates will be issued on March 26, and candidates have until March 27 to withdraw their nomination papers.

According to the electoral body’s final list, 30 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been approved for the Sen­ate polls, including 16 for gen­eral seats, eight for technocrat seats, and six for women’s seats.

Members from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, and Punjab assemblies will vote to elect members for seven general seats, two wom­en’s seats, and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema.

Murad Saeed is one of sev­eral PTI leaders who have re­mained low-profile due to fears of arrest following their alleged involvement in the ri­ots that erupted on May 9. The riots, sparked by the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case last year, had resulted in attacks on military installa­tions and vandalism across the country.