14 killed, 37 injured after a bus crashes inside an expressway tunnel in China

BEIJING - Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured after a bus crashed inside an expressway tunnel in northern China, state me­dia reported Wednesday.

The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 pm local time (0630 GMT) Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV re­ported, citing local authori­ties in Shanxi province.

The bus, which was car­rying 51 people, rammed into the tunnel’s interior wall, the report said.

State news agency Xin­hua confirmed the toll of those killed and injured in a separate report, without providing details on the severity of the survivors’ conditions.The cause of the incident is now under in­vestigation, Xinhua added.

Road accidents are com­mon in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

In February of last year, 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in a pile-up in central Hunan province.