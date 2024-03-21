28 shopkeepers held over price act violation

MULTAN - District administration raided and ar­rested 28 shopkeepers over violation of price act during first ten days of holy month of Ramazan. Price control mag­istrates under the directions of DC Riz­wan Qadeer launched mega crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders across the district to stabilise the prices of commodities during Ramadan. The teams have got registered over 20 cases against hoarders during above said pe­riod. DC Rizwan Qadeer ordered to in­crease the scope of the crackdown and strict legal action against the elements involved in artificial inflation. The dis­trict administration has formed teams consisting of more than 41 price con­trol magistrates across the district to ensure implementation on government rates in their tehsils, he concluded.

162 POWER PILFERERS NETTED IN SOUTH PUNJAB

The operation against power pil­ferers was underway as 162 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan. A fine sum of over Rs8.6 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 249,000 electricity units. As many as 97 new cases were registered against 118 electricity thieves and nine electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.

THREE DRUG PEDDLERS HELD WITH HASHISH

Qutabpur Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered hashish from their posses­sion during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday. In line with special di­rectives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crack­down against drug peddlers and ar­rested three drug peddlers Muhammad Tariq, Sultan Ahmed, and Sabiran Bibi. The police also recovered over four ki­logrammes of hashish from their pos­session and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.