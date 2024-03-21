28 shopkeepers held over price act violation

MULTAN - District administration raided and arrested 28 shopkeepers over violation of price act during first ten days of holy month of Ramazan. Price control magistrates under the directions of DC Rizwan Qadeer launched mega crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders across the district to stabilise the prices of commodities during Ramadan. The teams have got registered over 20 cases against hoarders during above said period. DC Rizwan Qadeer ordered to increase the scope of the crackdown and strict legal action against the elements involved in artificial inflation. The district administration has formed teams consisting of more than 41 price control magistrates across the district to ensure implementation on government rates in their tehsils, he concluded.
162 POWER PILFERERS NETTED IN SOUTH PUNJAB
The operation against power pilferers was underway as 162 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan. A fine sum of over Rs8.6 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 249,000 electricity units. As many as 97 new cases were registered against 118 electricity thieves and nine electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.
THREE DRUG PEDDLERS HELD WITH HASHISH
Qutabpur Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three drug peddlers Muhammad Tariq, Sultan Ahmed, and Sabiran Bibi. The police also recovered over four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.