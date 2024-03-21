Thursday, March 21, 2024
462 social media accounts involved in spreading hatred closed

March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Re­sponding to the special di­rections of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Vi­olent Extremism Prevention Unit of Islamabad Capital Po­lice intensified its crackdown on social media platforms to combat the spread of reli­gious, sectarian, ethnic ha­tred and propaganda against country.

The Violent Extremism Prevention Unit thorough­ly monitored social media and traced 1522 accounts of Twitter, Facebook and other platforms involved in such activities and wrote a let­ter to the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) urging the closure of those accounts among which 462 accounts have been blocked, a public relations officer on Wednes­day said. In this regard, 65 ac­counts were found involved in religious hatred, 47 in pro­paganda against the country, 350 accounts were involved in spreading terrorism con­tent. Moreover, the remain­ing 1,060 social media ac­counts will also be closed soon. ICCPO Dr Akbar Na­sir Khan said that prevent­ing extremism helps in coun­tering terrorism and making the security of the federal capital more effective. 

