9th class annual exams commence in Rawalpindi Division

406 examination centers set up

APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The 9th class annual exami­nation 2024 commenced on Wednesday in Rawalpindi Divi­sion and the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for the ex­ams, said Controller of Exami­nations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui. 

He informed that the roll number slips of all the pri­vate candidates had been up­loaded on the website of the board www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk and also sent to the ad­dresses given on the admission forms of the candidates. The roll number slips of the regular candidates had also been up­loaded on the portals of their institutions, he said. 

All the regular candidates should collect their roll num­ber slips from their institu­tions, he said adding, 406 ex­amination centers had been set up for the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024. Foolproof, effective, and comprehensive arrangements had been made for the exams, he added.

According to a RBISE spokes­man, the Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Moham­mad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, and other board officers were conducting surprise raids on a daily basis across the division and checking the first annual 2024 matricula­tion examination centers. The Chairman Education Board said that all possible steps were be­ing taken to take strict action in accordance with the law against the boti mafia. 

The Chairman said that the examination staff was perform­ing their duties with dedication and commitment. Some ele­ments along with the boti ma­fia were active in making false propaganda against the board but the board management would not allow them to suc­ceed in their nefarious designs. He said that all the examination centers were being monitored by the District Vigilance Com­mittee, mobile inspectors, and also by the Special Branch. In the light of the reports of the Special Branch, strict actions were being taken against the boti mafia, he added.

APP

