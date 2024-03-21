ACE teamarrests PO

SARGODHA - An Anti-Corrup­tion Establishment (ACE) Sargodha team arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Wednesday, who was allegedly involved in tampering with the land records and registries, and he had deprived many people of their plots by preparing bo­gus documents. The ACE sources said that the ring leader of fake documents making gang, identified as Mehar Muhammad Farooq, son of Inayat, was involved in several frauds. He had deprived many citizens of their properties worth billions of rupees, whereas many inquiries were underway against him. A team, led by Asif Iqbal, circle offi­cer Sargodha, conducted a raid and arrested him from his native town.