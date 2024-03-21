Agri equipment, machinery to be provided to farmers at discounted prices: Kirmani

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held at the Agriculture House Lahore under the chairmanship of Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, in which the projects prepared for the welfare of farmers were reviewed.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo along with Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Punjab Dr. Muhammad Shahshanshah Faisal Azam, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain (R) Waqas Rasheed, Director General PAMRA Tariq Mehmood, Director General Agriculture (Water Management) Punjab Malik Muhammad Akram, Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officers participated in the meeting.
On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, agricultural equipment and machinery will be provided to the farmers at discounted prices. Apart from this, subsidy will also be provided to transfer agricultural tubewells to solar. He said that 56 types of agricultural equipment and machinery will be provided to farmers at discounted prices. Branding of agricultural machinery will be done on subsidy in the province. Short, medium and long-term projects will be prepared for the development of the agricultural sector in the province.
On this occasion, the provincial minister for agriculture directed that viable proposals should be made to develop agricultural research in the province on modern lines. During the meeting, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that farm mechanization in the province will increase the income of farmers. The establishment of model agriculture centers will play an important role in ensuring the availability of agricultural inputs at fixed prices to farmers. For the promotion of value agriculture, a project is being introduced to increase the production and quality of citrus, which will be applied in Sargodha in the first phase. Balloting for machinery will be done at the Tehsil level.