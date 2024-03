KARACHI - Air Officer Commanding (AOC) South­ern Command Air Vice Mar­shal Khalid Mahmood called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Wednesday. Ac­cording to the CM House spokesman, matters related to professional capabilities were discussed in the meet­ing. The Air Officer Com­manding also felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah on as­suming office as the Chief Minister Sindh.