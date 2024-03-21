Aleem Khan, Ayaz Sadiq applaud security forces for foiling Gwadar Port attack

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatisa­tion and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan Wednesday extended heartfelt congratu­lations to the security forces for successful thwarting of the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In a state­ment, he said bravery and pro­fessional skills exhibited by the security forces in facing the at­tackers deserve high praise.

Aleem Khan said coura­geous sons of the nation, by sacrific­ing their lives in the fight against terrorists, are safeguarding the integrity of Pakistan. Extending soli­darity and condolences to the families of the martyrs, he said the security forces’ commend­able bravery and timely action resulting in the failure of the attack and elimination of the attackers are laudable.

Abdul Aleem Khan also said that those targeting the peace of Gwadar, Balochistan, at­tempted to disrupt Pakistan’s economic progress and inflict hardship on its people.

Meanwhile, National Assem­bly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have applauded bravery and fear­lessness of Pakistani security agencies to successfully thwart the terrorists’ attack on Gwa­dar Port Authority Balochistan. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq applauded the timely action of security Agencies to save country from possible tragedy and loss of in­nocent Humans lives. He said that the whole nation stands firmly with its security forces to eliminate scourge of ter­rorists. Further, he stated that Pakistani security agencies along with its people would not leave any stone unturned to eradicate terrorism and ex­tremism from its roots.