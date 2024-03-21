Aleem Khan, Ayaz Sadiq applaud security forces for foiling Gwadar Port attack

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the security forces for successful thwarting of the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In a statement, he said bravery and professional skills exhibited by the security forces in facing the attackers deserve high praise.
Aleem Khan said courageous sons of the nation, by sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorists, are safeguarding the integrity of Pakistan. Extending solidarity and condolences to the families of the martyrs, he said the security forces’ commendable bravery and timely action resulting in the failure of the attack and elimination of the attackers are laudable.
Abdul Aleem Khan also said that those targeting the peace of Gwadar, Balochistan, attempted to disrupt Pakistan’s economic progress and inflict hardship on its people.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have applauded bravery and fearlessness of Pakistani security agencies to successfully thwart the terrorists’ attack on Gwadar Port Authority Balochistan. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq applauded the timely action of security Agencies to save country from possible tragedy and loss of innocent Humans lives. He said that the whole nation stands firmly with its security forces to eliminate scourge of terrorists. Further, he stated that Pakistani security agencies along with its people would not leave any stone unturned to eradicate terrorism and extremism from its roots.