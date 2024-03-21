Thursday, March 21, 2024
Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privilegesas minister

APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari on Wednesday an­nounced that he will not to avail priv­ileges admissible under rules during his tenure as Minister.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Secretary, Zardari stated that coun­try was facing economic challenges due to which he will forego his privi­leges and fuel expenses he is entitled as Minister. 

He also voluntarily surrendered privilege of vehicle, fuel card and TA facility as entitled him as minister.

As per policy, minister was entitled 2700 CC vehicle with 600 litre petrol per month.

