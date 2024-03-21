All possible resources would be provided to CTD: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s unwav­ering determination to eradicate ter­rorism entirely. The CM emphasized the pivotal role of the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) in eliminating terrorists, underscoring its indelible contribution to the cause. The CM presided over a meeting regarding the CTD here on Wednesday. Addi­tional IG Waseem Ahmad Khan gave a briefing about the performance of CTD. The CM said that a durable peace and stability is indispensable for the economic progress, adding that there cannot be any greater national service than safeguarding the life and property of the people. Extremism and murder being com­mitted in the name of Islam is highly condemnable, she remarked. Appre­ciating the performance of CTD, the CM stated the officers and sepoys of CTD are unknown heroes of the na­tion, adding that the credit for the es­tablishment of an institution like CTD goes to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The officers and Jawans of CTD are rendering appreciable services, she said and added that the CTD officers and Jawans without caring for an ac­knowledgment and appreciation are performing their duties in a profes­sional manner. All possible resources would be provided to the institution which is striving to its utmost to maintain law and order, she asserted and maintained that the mission to ensure prog­ress of Punjab, promotion of investment and tourism is not possible without du­rable law and order. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz also visited the CTD Headquarter, met with the women officers and also had a group photo with them. She inaugurated the gymnasium and visited it as well. Maryam Nawaz spent time with the children in the Day Care Centre and communicated with them. Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Punjab In­formation Minister Azma Bokhari, MPA, Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, IGP, Additional IG-CTD, Additional IG Operations and other officials were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has strongly condemned the terrorists attack in Gawadar and paid tributes to the security forces for valiantly countering the attack of terrorists.