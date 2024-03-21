At UN, Pakistan pushes for concessional financing for clean energy

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has underscored the critical importance of accel­erating progress towards sus­tainable energy goals at a meet­ing of a UN-based panel on the subject. In his closing remarks at the meeting of ‘Group of Friends for Sustainable Energy,’ Ambassador Munir Akram also said that concessional climate financing was critical for de­veloping countries’ transition away from fossil fuels.

“Without concessional fi­nance, developing countries would not be able to achieve the targets that have been set,”the Pakistani envoy said.

“Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda and our climate goals,” he added.

Stressing the central role of energy in both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and global climate objectives, Ambassador Akram empha­sized the pressing need for a just, orderly, and equitable en­ergy transition.

Noting the scale of the chal­lenge ahead, the Pakistani en­voy said an additional 1000 GW of renewable power annually was needed to meet the 1.5-de­gree Celsius temperature target.

He stressed the importance of promoting cleaner power generation solutions, enhanc­ing energy efficiency, and trans­forming energy infrastructure across sectors. With the current Nationally Determined Contri­butions (NDCs) falling short of necessary emissions reduc­tions, he said the transition to sustainable energy requires substantial financing, pointing to the ‘staggering’ investment needs, including an estimated USD 150 trillion in transition technologies and infrastruc­ture by 2050. He underscored the need to address barriers to accessing private finance, par­ticularly in developing coun­tries where capacity, regulatory frameworks, and investment certainty remain challenges.

Proposing a comprehensive solution, Ambassador Akram outlined a public-private entity under the auspices of the United Nations to coordinate sustain­able infrastructure investment. This entity would convene stakeholders, formulate com­prehensive plans, promote in­ternationally accepted frame­works, and assist in project identification and preparation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s com­mitment to advancing this proposal, he called for sup­port from the international community. In this context, he announced plans for further elaboration through a second meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Infrastructure Investment, co-chaired by Paki­stan and South Africa.

In conclusion , Ambassador Akram called on collective ac­tion to scale up investment in sustainable infrastructure and drive the global energy transi­tion forward.