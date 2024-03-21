Thursday, March 21, 2024
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statements

Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minis­ter Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers — Shandana Gulzar and Sher Afzal Marwat — had retracted their statements about involvement of Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in any secret plan against them, and they should now apologise for giving wrong statements in the media. 

In a statement issued here, the minister said both had leveled wrong al­legations for cheap public­ity. Marwat had alleged that money had been given for his murder and Shandana Gulzar leveled allegations against CM Maryam Nawaz regarding murder of Zill-e-Shah. Azma said Dr Yasmin Rashid’s driver had dis­closed it much earlier who was the killer of Zill-e-Shah. 

The minister said both PTI leaders would he held accountable for leveling al­legations against the Punjab chief minister.

