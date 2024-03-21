Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bahawalpur police arrest nine suspects

Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   The district police have taken nine suspects into custody and recovered liquor, nar­cotics and weapon from their possession. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations in­cluding Police Station (PS) Cant, PS Musafir Khana, PS Yazman and PS Khairpur Tamewali con­ducted raids at dens and arrested four suspects identified as Hanif, Kam­ran, Siddique and Ghulam Abbas. The police have recovered 235 litres of liquor and one liquor fac­tory from the possession of the accused.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024