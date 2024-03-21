Bahawalpur police arrest nine suspects

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have taken nine suspects into custody and recovered liquor, nar­cotics and weapon from their possession. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations in­cluding Police Station (PS) Cant, PS Musafir Khana, PS Yazman and PS Khairpur Tamewali con­ducted raids at dens and arrested four suspects identified as Hanif, Kam­ran, Siddique and Ghulam Abbas. The police have recovered 235 litres of liquor and one liquor fac­tory from the possession of the accused.