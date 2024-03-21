Bahawalpur police arrest nine suspects

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have taken nine suspects into custody and recovered liquor, narcotics and weapon from their possession. According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations including Police Station (PS) Cant, PS Musafir Khana, PS Yazman and PS Khairpur Tamewali conducted raids at dens and arrested four suspects identified as Hanif, Kamran, Siddique and Ghulam Abbas. The police have recovered 235 litres of liquor and one liquor factory from the possession of the accused.