Thursday, March 21, 2024
Biden says Trump hates Latinos

Agencies
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

LAS VEGAS  -  US President Joe Biden ac­cused election rival Don­ald Trump of despising Latinos as the incumbent tried Wedbesday to shore up support from a crucial demographic in the battle­ground states of Nevada and Arizona.

Polls show the historically Democratic Lati­no community is increasingly leaning towards Republican Trump, spelling trouble for Biden in swing states that he narrowly won in 2020 and needs again in November to secure a sec­ond term.

“I mean, this guy despises Latinos,” Biden told Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in an in­terview broadcast Tuesday.

He highlighted former president Trump’s re­peated use of anti-immigrant rhetoric, such as describing migrants as “poisoning the blood of the country” and planning mass deportations if elected. “Latinos were essential to my win in 2020 and they’ll be again essential,” added Biden. “I’m working hard to earn their vote.”

