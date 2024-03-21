Thursday, March 21, 2024
Cement exports increase 39.26pc to $163.9m in eight months

March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 39.26 per cent during the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year. The ce­ment exports from the country were recorded at $163.900 million during July-February (2023-24) against the exports of $117.691 million during Ju­ly-February (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 71.67 per cent, going up from 2,473,225 metric tons to 4,245,717 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed a decrease of 22.32 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of ce­ment from the country during February 2024 were recorded at $13.248 million against the exports of $17.055 million in February 2023.

