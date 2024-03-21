CM extends leave of SALU VC to ensure fairnessof inquiry

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ex­tended the leave of the under-inquiry Vice Chan­cellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto for an­other 60 days with im­mediate effect. According to a notification issued by the Universities and Boards Department, the Chief Minister while ex­ercising powers vested under the Sindh Univer­sities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018, has been pleased to ex­tend the leave of SALU VC Ibupoto for another 60 days to ensure fair­ness and transparency of proceedings of the Fact Finding of Inquiry Com­mittee.