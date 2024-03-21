CM Maryam orders speedy completion of 100,000 housing units

Says Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success.
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to speed up the process of acquiring land for the construction of 100,000 housing units for the low-income people.
Chairing a review meeting on the construction of houses, the chief minister directed to urgently complete the site selection process in six major cities of Punjab. These cities include Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.
“Select sites keeping in view all the basic amenities. If spaces are available, construct these houses in city centres, otherwise choose the nearest places to ensure public convenience”, she observed, adding that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success where people would get all the facilities to live happily.
The chief minister remarked that home is the basic need of every family, and the government would fulfil this responsibility. The chief minister was briefed that the Board of Revenue had identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and finalised immediately.
