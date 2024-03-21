CM Maryam orders speedy completion of 100,000 housing units

Says Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif Wednes­day directed the authori­ties concerned to speed up the process of acquiring land for the construction of 100,000 housing units for the low-income people.

Chairing a review meet­ing on the construction of houses, the chief minister directed to urgently com­plete the site selection process in six major cities of Punjab. These cities in­clude Lahore, Multan, Fais­alabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

“Select sites keeping in view all the basic ameni­ties. If spaces are available, construct these houses in city centres, otherwise choose the nearest places to ensure public conve­nience”, she observed, add­ing that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success where people would get all the fa­cilities to live happily.

The chief minister re­marked that home is the basic need of every family, and the government would fulfil this responsibil­ity. The chief minister was briefed that the Board of Revenue had identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and final­ised immediately.

Senior Provincial Minis­ter Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Infor­mation Minister Azma Za­hid Bukhari, Chief Sec­retary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Housing, Finance, Commissioner La­hore, DG LDA, DG PHATA, Project Director Punjab Affordable Housing Pro­gramme and other senior officers concerned attend­ed the meeting.