Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam orders speedy completion of 100,000 housing units

Directs to expedite site selection process in six Punjab cities

CM Maryam orders speedy completion of 100,000 housing units
Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

Says Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success.

 

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif Wednes­day directed the authori­ties concerned to speed up the process of acquiring land for the construction of 100,000 housing units for the low-income people. 

Chairing a review meet­ing on the construction of houses, the chief minister directed to urgently com­plete the site selection process in six major cities of Punjab. These cities in­clude Lahore, Multan, Fais­alabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

“Select sites keeping in view all the basic ameni­ties. If spaces are available, construct these houses in city centres, otherwise choose the nearest places to ensure public conve­nience”, she observed, add­ing that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Project would be a landmark success where people would get all the fa­cilities to live happily.

Structural reforms to help tame Pakistan's fiscal challenge

The chief minister re­marked that home is the basic need of every family, and the government would fulfil this responsibil­ity. The chief minister was briefed that the Board of Revenue had identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and final­ised immediately.

Senior Provincial Minis­ter Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Infor­mation Minister Azma Za­hid Bukhari, Chief Sec­retary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Housing, Finance, Commissioner La­hore, DG LDA, DG PHATA, Project Director Punjab Affordable Housing Pro­gramme and other senior officers concerned attend­ed the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710974010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024