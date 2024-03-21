Thursday, March 21, 2024
COAS Asim Munir briefs PM Shehbaz on Saudi visit
Web Desk
3:25 PM | March 21, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting matters related to the Pakistan Army’s operational matters came under discussion. COAS General Asim Munir also briefed the premier about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, sources said.

PM Sharif expressed his satisfaction at the outcome of COAS’s Saudi Arabia visit.

 COAS Gen Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman vowed to strengthen defense cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

According to the Pakistan Army media wing, He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir who called on him during his official visit to the Kingdom.

Crown Prince Salman expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan. Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always stand with Pakistan in the future as well, ISPR added.

During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

