PESHAWAR - Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division has instructed authorities to enhance security levels in response to current threats, prioritizing public safety and property protec­tion. Addressing the Divisional Intelligence Coordination meeting, attended by officials including Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar and RPO Najib-ur-Rahman Bagwi, the focus was on fortifying security measures dur­ing Ramadan.