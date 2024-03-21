CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI

LAHORE - Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Wednesday that China Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) would bring enormous op­portunities to Balochistan and ensure modern development there. Speaking in a think-tank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that the regional countries, especially Tajikistan and Uz­bekistan, would use the corridor for exports and trade through Gwadar port.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that the minerals and fishery sectors of Balochistan have immense potential and the federal government is taking serious steps to utilise it for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. He emphasised that Gwa­dar port and various projects under CPEC will change a lot for the people of Balochistan and the Government of Pakistan is especially focusing on road infrastructure, development of indus­trial and agriculture sector, provision of employment, and availability of ba­sic facilities in Balochistan.

He added that there is a dire need to in­clude transport, construction of basic in­frastructure, provision of clean drinking water and its better utilization, agricul­ture and livestock, information technolo­gy, energy, industry and commerce, man­power and education and other schemes for the revolutionary development in such neglected province of Pakistan.

While the joint Chamber’s Vice Presi­dent Hamza Khalid said that the new government is focusing on the social and economic uplift of Balochistan to bring it at par with other provinces of the country. Pakistan, Uzbekistan and China have agreed to allocate dedicat­ed spaces in Gwadar and Tashkent for establishing warehouses to help each other in the transportation of goods to other countries in the region.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that CPEC is a source of new avenues of opportunities for Balo­chistan.