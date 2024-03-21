Crackdown on profiteers continues across Sukkur division

SUKKUR - The authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the Sukkur. The price control magistrates conducted inspections of 500 spots and imposed fines of more than Rs. 1 million. The report on the actions against the prof­iteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi at his office here. The meeting reviewed the price control measures. The Divisional Com­missioner ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He asked the con­cerned officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case. He said that special inspections should be carried out and also asked price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.