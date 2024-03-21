Thursday, March 21, 2024
CTD apprehends street criminal in intensive operation

APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In a targeted campaign aimed at combating street crime, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended an individual iden­tified as Muhammad Shahabuddin, son of Muham­mad Shafiq, during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO). The arrest took place as part of ongoing ef­forts to curb criminal activities plaguing the streets of the megalopolis, according to a news release on Wednesday. Upon apprehension, CTD officials recovered significant evidence linking Shahabud­din to various criminal activities. Among the items seized from Shahabuddin’s possession were a 30 bore pistol with a loaded magazine containing five live rounds, two smart mobile phones reportedly snatched during street crimes, a substantial sum of Rs. 0.1 million in looted cash, and a motorcycle. Cru­cially, Shahabuddin’s involvement in street crimes was corroborated by footage obtained from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which captured him in the act of committing criminal offenses. No­tably, Shahabuddin has a history of criminal behav­ior, having been previously arrested and detained at the Jamshed Quarter police station.

APP

