Dacoit killed by own accomplice in encounter: Police

KHANEWAL - A dacoit identi­fied as Ashraf alias Billa was allegedly killed by firing his accomplice dur­ing an encounter. Accord­ing to the details revealed by a police spokesperson, the police were taking the accused back to po­lice van after recovery. When they reached Kot Bandar, four unidentified accomplices riding two motorbikes ambushed the police. They fired straight to avoid their ac­complice and he jumped out of the police van. His attempt to escape was fu­tile as he came under fire from which one bullet hit him in the body, killing him on the spot. On the instructions of DPO Umar Farooq, special teams were formed to arrest the absconding accused. The police claim that a search operation is underway for the quick arrest of the four absconding accused.