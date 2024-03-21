Thursday, March 21, 2024
DC Rawalpindi announces 2 public holidays on occasion of Pakistan Day Parade

Israr Ahmad
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  The Deputy Commission­er (DC) Rawalpindi an­nounced two holidays in the city on March 21 and 22 on occasion of the Pakistan Day Parade. The district ad­ministration made the an­nouncement for two holi­days (Thursday-Friday) in Rawalpindi city and Cantt and Garrison on Pakistan Day Parade. In this regard, a notification has also been issued by the DC Rawalpin­di Dr Hassan Waqar Chee­ma here on Wednesday. In a notification, DC Rawalpindi said two holidays had been announced on the basis of the request made by the district intelligence com­mittee. All public and pri­vate educational institutions as well as offices will remain closed during this days. DC Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, however, clarified that no­tification will not affect the SSC Part-1 examinations be­ing held under the auspic­es of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi.

Israr Ahmad

