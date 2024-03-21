DC Rawalpindi announces 2 public holidays on occasion of Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi announced two holidays in the city on March 21 and 22 on occasion of the Pakistan Day Parade. The district administration made the announcement for two holidays (Thursday-Friday) in Rawalpindi city and Cantt and Garrison on Pakistan Day Parade. In this regard, a notification has also been issued by the DC Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday. In a notification, DC Rawalpindi said two holidays had been announced on the basis of the request made by the district intelligence committee. All public and private educational institutions as well as offices will remain closed during this days. DC Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, however, clarified that notification will not affect the SSC Part-1 examinations being held under the auspices of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi.