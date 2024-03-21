Delay in road tests for LTV/HTV licenses irking people

RAWALPINDI - There are currently doznes of public transporters as well as other people waiting for driv­ing tests in Rawalpindi district to obtain LTV/HTV licenses due to sheer negligence of Secretary Rawalpindi Transport Authority (RTA) and his blue eyed tempo­rary Motor Vehicle Examiner, in­formed sources on Wednesday.

The Secretary RTA and tempo­rary MVE are involved in delay­ing/postponing the LTV/HTV driving tests scheduled to be held in Traffic Headquarters in Race Course without any reason since long. This irking the appli­cants, they said. Interestingly, the vacancy of MVE is lying vacant since months, whereas, Secretary RTA has given MVE Jhelum as additional charge of MVE Rawal­pindi. As a protest, dozens of public transporters, government employees and ordinary citizens seeking LTV/HTV licenses ap­peared before Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Rawalpindi’s open court to probe their complaints against Secretary RTA and MVE but all were surprised by finding the DC absent from his office de­spite of the fact the Chief Minister Punjab had ordered the govern­ment officers to remain present in offices from 9am to 12pm to listen public complaints. Muhammad Ilyas, a resident of Khanna Pull, told The Nation that he arrived at Traffic Police HQs in Race Course early in the morning to appear in road test for obtaining LTV li­cense. However, he was informed by the authorities as usual about postponement of driving test.

He said that it was for seventh time in a year the test is can­celled by MVE. “Even the authori­ties don’t allow us to get inside from gate and humiliating us for long,” he said. He said he came in DC Rawalpindi office to register complaint against Secretary RTA and MVE but is surprised after seeing DC is also missing from of­fice. “I am waiting for DC’s arrival for last one and half hour but he has not arrived yet,” he said. Far­han Ahmed of Tench Bhatta was of view that he is facing huge dif­ficulties in obtaining LTV license just because of non professional attitude of RTA and MVE.

He said he had to come here by spending money and when the authorities kick them out saying test has cancelled, he is left with no other option then committ suicide. “Where should we go? Who will listen to our complaint? We have pinned our hopes with DC but he is also not available like MVE and Secretary RTA,” he said. For a long time, I am visiting Traffic Police HQs for appearing in road test for LTV license. How­ever, like many others, I am also sent back home after every trip by saying, “driving test is can­celled today as MVE is not avail­able,” said Muhammad Saqlain, who belong to Kallar Syedan. He said that these are the traditional tactics of the Secretary RTA, MVE and DC Rawalpindi who all are in­volved in humiliating the public.

There are now significant ob­stacles for peole looking to secure their LTV/HTV licences, said many other applicants. They said the government has also increased li­cense issuance/renewal fee which is injustice. They said the all are poor and need the LTV licenses to keep continue their jobs to earn bread and butter for families. The victims appealed Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to come forward to help them out and to initiate departmental action against Secretary RTA, MVE and DC Rawalpindi for humiliating people. DC Rawalpindi, Secretary RTA and MVE were not available for their comments on the issue.