PESHAWAR - The district administration is powerless to control the prices of vegeta­bles, fruits, and live chicken here on Wednes­day. The price of Onion increased by 50 rupees and is now being sold at Rs 250. Tomato Rs 130, Garlic Rs 650, Ginger Rs 610 and Lemon Rs 250 per kg, Potato 70, Kachalu 240, Green pepper 240, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 140, Cau­liflower 100, Okra 360 rupees sold per kg.