Diverse audience gather at Metrix Youth Summit 2024

PESHAWAR - The Metrix Youth Summit 2024, a collaborative initiative between the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Metrix Pakistan, ignited a fervor of innovation and empowerment in Haripur. Hosted at the Haripur Tehsil Municipal Hall, the event gathered a diverse audience comprising students, government officials, entrepreneurs, and freelancers, fostering dialogue and exchange of ideas. Esteemed speakers from renowned organizations including Microsoft, RankingGrow, Giga developers, and Metrix Pakistan graced the summit, sharing their expertise and vision. Notable luminaries such as Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, and Raja Ahmed from Microsoft, captivated the audience with insights into youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.